MY HAWAII By Colin Sewake

On Saturday morning, Sept. 29, I woke up at about 5:30 to pretty strong winds outside. The lights in the kitchen and the digital clocks were flickering. I turned on my laptop and went online to check the Kadena Air Base Facebook page and learned that the U.S. military bases had been put in Typhoon Condition 1-Emergency, or TC-1E, meaning all facilities were closed down and personnel were banned from traveling outside the base. Basically, all U.S. military and civilian personnel were ordered to remain indoors, regardless of whether they lived on- or off-base.

I started to check e-mails and do some computer work when the power went out. I decided to stop typing because I wasn’t sure if the power would be out for a long time and I didn’t want to drain my laptop battery. The power came back on so I started to work on e-mails again, but it went out again so I stopped. This happened 10 times between 5:30 and 7 a.m., when it went out for a much longer stretch, so I gave up and shut down the computer.