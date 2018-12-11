Kevin Y. Kawamoto

Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

With the holidays upon us, we need to be extra careful about protecting our home and property. Criminals are on the prowl all year-round, but homes filled with Christmas gifts and extra spending money may present an even stronger temptation for crooks to break in and take what is not theirs.

However, a criminal home invasion is about more than stolen property. It often robs its victims of their peace of mind and sense of security in a place that is supposed to be a comfortable haven. This feeling of violation can last a lifetime.