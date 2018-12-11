Alan Suemori

Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

Memory is a curious companion. It is an internal movie that captures the past, not as it was, but as we wish it to be. It is our own Hollywood production. It is a fickle river that is part fact and part fiction as it flows toward eternity.

Frank Wong knows all about memory. He spends most days trying to capture its fleeting shadow in his Union Square apartment.

“Recently, I’ve had trouble remembering things,” smiles the unsinkable Wong. “I want to capture my memories and the only way for me to do that is to make them in three-dimension.”