The Ryukyu Sokyoku Koyo Kai Hawaii Shibu koto association and the Ryukyu Koten Ongaku Nomura Ryu Ongaku Kyokai Hawaii Shibu sanshin association held their annual Gödö Ensö Kai, or joint concert, in the Shinshu Kyokai Mission social hall on Oct. 21. The program featured classical Okinawan sanshin and koto music performed jointly and as solos.

Kazuko Ito-Sensei was recognized for opening a new koto school in Hawai‘i, Ito Kazuko Kokyoku Kyoshitsu.