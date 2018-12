The Japanese Cultural Society of Maui is seeking nominations for its 2019 Nihon Bunka Award. The award is presented to individual(s) in the Maui community who have dedicated their lives to perpetuating Japanese culture or have shown excellence and contributions to the Japanese arts and/or culture. They have also selflessly shared their talents with the community. The 2019 Nihon Bunka awardees will be honored at the JCS Maui shinnen enkai in January.

Past Nihon Bunka Award recipients were: