“Fukuoka Ren’ai Monogatari (Love Stories from Fukuoka),” 2017-2018 drama, 1 hour and 41 minutes.

Starring Nanami Sakuraba, Renn Kiriyama, Yosuke Sugino and Nao.

“Love Stories from Fukuoka” is based on real-life stories submitted by viewers about their personal experiences with love, loss and longing. The stories are based in Fukuoka, the capital city of the Fukuoka Prefecture on Kyushu Island. In “Sensei and I,” several years after graduating from high school, Rui meets her teacher who was known as a “blunt demon” and they fall in love. In “Beyond Your World,” the university student Sota falls in love with a girl at the library at first sight. However, she was born deaf. Determined not to give up, Sota starts learning sign language, and they fall in love. Will they be able to overcome the fact that they live in different worlds?