Izumo Taishakyo Mission of Hawai‘i members, supporters and invited guests gathered at the Shintö shrine in Chinatown on Oct. 7 for the 112th annual Omatsuri Festival.

The omatsuri service began with a procession of the priests. Representatives of the various community organizations and guests were invited to offer tamagushi (sacred branches) to the gods to express gratitude for the past year’s blessings and to pray for continued blessings upon their families, businesses, organizations and the country. The gods withheld the heavy rains until after the service had concluded.