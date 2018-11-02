RYAN’S TABLE BY Ryan Tatsumoto

The local food movement known as Hawaii Regional Cuisine started almost 30 years ago. Some of its principals are just as well-known today as they were back in the day. For example, if you told a colleague that you planned on sampling the cuisine of a chef named Roy, nearly every islander would know that you were referring to Chef Roy Yamaguchi. Likewise for the chefs named Alan and Mavro.

A few of the original “gang of 12” changed courses: Chef Philippe Padovani is now known mainly for his chocolates, and Chef Sam Choy who recently opened Pier Nine, featuring Hawaii Regional Cuisine at Hawaii Pacific University’s Aloha Tower campus. A few chefs are still active in the kitchen, but aren’t as high profile because they reside on the neighbor islands, like Chef Beverly Gannon of Maui, Chef Jean-Marie Josselin of Kauai and with Chef Peter.

Chef Peter?