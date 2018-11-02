DEAR FRANCES By Frances H. Kakugawa

Dear Readers,

As this issue of The Hawai‘i Herald reaches you, I am in New Jersey to speak and lead a workshop at the Brookdale Foundation National Respite and RAPP (Relatives as Parents Program) conference. I knew I would be away, so I decided to devote this month’s column to book reviews. I’ll address questions and/or contributions from readers in my December column.

I highly recommend the following books.

“The Book of Joy” by Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu.

Here are some quotations from the book: