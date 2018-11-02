The United Japanese Society of Hawaii honored 21 new octogenarians with a party at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i’s Manoa Grand Ballroom on Sept. 22. The new 80-year-olds were born in 1938. They were treated to a buffet lunch and a program of music and dance.

Chinagu Eisa opened the program with the energy-packed number, “Isshokenmei.” It was followed by Nanako Numazaki’s Japanese dance, “Oimatsu.”

UJSH president Faye Shigemura welcomed the honorees, their families and friends and special guests to the program. She said the new octogenarians have taken on many roles during the course of their lives. Shigemura noted that age 80 is an auspicious age that is represented by the color gold or brown.