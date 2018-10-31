THURSDAY, NOV. 1

Midnight – The Shogun’s Guard

1:50 a.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha and the Girl of Osaka

3:20 a.m. – Headphone Lullaby

5 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art

6:30 a.m. – Their Own World

8:20 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life

10 a.m. – Enlisted Yakuza

11:40 a.m. – Edo Purebred

1:10 p.m. – Happily Tied to the Road

2:40 p.m. – Case of Umon: Red Lizard

4:10 p.m. – Swordsong

5:40 p.m. – Love at Gajimaru Diner

7:20 p.m. – Magistrate of Dice

8:50 p.m. – Lord Mito All-Star Version

10:30 p.m. – A Scarred Life 2