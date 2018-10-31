Young man in Tokaido proclaiming to be the illegitimate child of Shogun Yoshimune becomes part of a plot to seize power.

“Headphone Lullaby,” 1983 drama, 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Directed by Shigeyuki Yamane. Starring Masahiro Motoki, Hidehiro Yakushimaru, Toshikazu Fukawa and Tatsuo Umemiya.

A story of friendship, love and sportsmanship surrounding high school students, Kazama, Ando and Yoshii.

“Heitai Gokudo (Enlisted Yakuza),” 1968 action film, 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Directed by Kiyoshi Saeki. Starring Tomisaburo Wakayama and Shingo Yamashiro.

A gang leader Shimamura is forced to join the army in 1937 and fight in China.

“Hibotan Bakuto Oryu Sanjo (The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life),” 1970 drama, 1 hour and 39 minutes.