“Manpuku,” premieres Thursday, November 29. Mondays through Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. Sunday and Tuesdays through Fridays at 8:20 a.m. and 5:05 p.m.

The 99th NHK Drama Serial is about Fukuko, a cheerful and dedicated woman born in Osaka, who marries to a young businessman filled with vitality. From the prewar to the high economic growth period, they get through the turbulent times and revolutionize the world’s food culture by inventing instant noodles. Fully subtitled in English