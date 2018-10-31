“Handful of Tears,” premiers Monday, Nov. 19 at 4 p.m.

A heartrending story of a mother who struggles to keep her children from being taken away from her. After a whirlwind romance, Amelia ends up marrying Mario. They are rich in love but don’t have much money, so to help make ends meet, they live with Mario’s stepmother, who is cruel to Amelia. To support his family, Mario moves to the city for a job. There, he meets a wealthy heiress named Veronica. Veronica falls in live with Mario and, with the help of Mario’s stepmother, destroys the once happy family. Amelia’s life becomes a living hell as one by one, her children are taken away from her. Will she have the courage and strength to rebuild her life?