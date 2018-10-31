DIALOGUE BY Karleen Chinen

Putting this issue together was quite a challenge because it combined Garden Island stories and general election ads.

On Nov. 6, Kaua‘i and Ni‘ihau voters will elect a new mayor to succeed outgoing Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr., who has reached his term limit.

Kaua‘i is at a crossroads: Its residents are feeling the environmental and social impacts of ever-increasing numbers of tourists who are drawn to the island because of its knockout natural beauty. Many are now asking themselves, “How much is too much?” Mayoral candidates Derek Kawakami and Mel Rapozo shared their perspectives on Kaua‘i’s future with contributing writer Richard Borreca for this issue.